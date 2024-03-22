17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $445,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QUAL opened at $165.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

