17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $316.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $325.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.13 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.