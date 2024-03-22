17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New $701,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $276.49 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.77.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

