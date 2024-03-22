Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $264.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.03 and its 200-day moving average is $199.05. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.