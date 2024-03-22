17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $511,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.78 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.17.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

