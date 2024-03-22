Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

PZZA opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

