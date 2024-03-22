Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $24,373.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Robert F. Freda sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.73, for a total value of $24,373.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

CW stock opened at $246.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.