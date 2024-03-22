Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Issued By HC Wainwright

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.75. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

