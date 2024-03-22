Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $938,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VFC opened at $14.54 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

View Our Latest Report on V.F.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.