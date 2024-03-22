Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $834,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

