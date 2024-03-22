Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Insulet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.