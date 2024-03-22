Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$78.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$62.76 and a 52-week high of C$87.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.69.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

