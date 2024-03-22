Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Williams Companies, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.