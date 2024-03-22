AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lifted by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,210.38 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,236.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,853.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2,677.29.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,044.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

