Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 19,537 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
IUSB opened at $45.39 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
