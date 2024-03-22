Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 16,320 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.