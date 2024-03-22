Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

