Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

