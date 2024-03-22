Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 2,884 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 210,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 201,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

EOG opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.56 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

