Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.77% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,957,000 after buying an additional 1,552,646 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,337,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 349,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 201,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 762.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

