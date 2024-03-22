Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.