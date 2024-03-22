17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,842 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Sony Group accounts for 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

