Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.71. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.35 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

