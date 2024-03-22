1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires Shares of 5,100 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.