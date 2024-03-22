1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,290 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.60 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

