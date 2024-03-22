1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,554 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.