Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

