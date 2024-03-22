Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

