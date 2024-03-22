1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,195 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in CubeSmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.