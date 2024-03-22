PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,621,000 after buying an additional 547,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 305,241 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

