FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.76

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 432932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

FIGS Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $847.00 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FIGS by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

