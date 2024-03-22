iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $245.82

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.82 and last traded at $245.52, with a volume of 38275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.95. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

