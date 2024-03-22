Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $440.16 and last traded at $438.63. 7,642,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 45,453,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.57.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
