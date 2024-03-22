Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 353,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 956,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

