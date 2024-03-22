Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 17,870,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 88,595,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nikola by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

