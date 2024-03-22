Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.9%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.01. 9,467,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 74,660,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.