Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $73.53. Approximately 3,834,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,765,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.