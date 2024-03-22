Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Sells C$13,721.95 in Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$13,721.95.

Collective Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

Collective Mining stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of C$236.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.69. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.