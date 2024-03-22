Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Sells C$13,721.95 in Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$13,721.95.
Collective Mining Stock Down 2.3 %
Collective Mining stock opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of C$236.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.69. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Collective Mining Company Profile
