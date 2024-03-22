Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $11,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,158.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $11,204.64.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $10,105.38.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $10,574.85.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

