Insider Buying: Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Director Purchases $11,426.40 in Stock

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 19,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $11,426.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,073,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,644,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

