Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,203.55 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cale Daniels bought 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,203.55.
TSE:AC opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
