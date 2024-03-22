Cale Daniels Buys 564 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cale Daniels purchased 564 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,203.55.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.47. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 EPS for the current year.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
