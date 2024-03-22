Cale Daniels Buys 564 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cale Daniels purchased 564 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,203.55.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.47. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.