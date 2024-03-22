Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 5.4 %

CMC opened at $59.01 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

