Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.0 million.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

