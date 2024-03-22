ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1256 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

