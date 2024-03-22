1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

