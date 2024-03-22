Joule Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $260.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

