Joule Financial LLC Invests $232,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DUK opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

