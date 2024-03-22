555 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VOO opened at $481.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.08 and its 200 day moving average is $427.40. The stock has a market cap of $385.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.