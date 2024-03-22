Joule Financial LLC Invests $539,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $87.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

